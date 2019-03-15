Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five arrested, 180 litres of spurious liquor seized in AP

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Prohibition and Excise officials on Wednesday as part of implementing Model Code of Conduct conducted raids at illegal liquor outlets under Rajamahendravaram urban limits and arrested five persons and seized 180 litres of spurious liquor.

According to Prohibition and Excise Department SP Naga Prabhukumar, the officials seized 40 litres of spurious liquor from Sammangi Swathi in Sitampeta and another 40 litres and two motorcycles from Sikela Suryachandram in Venkatanagaram. Officials are on the lookout for Chintapalli Ramu, Nelapudi Raju and Sidhabattula Vijaykumar of Venkatanagaram, who are absconding. 

The Excise officials also seized 5 litres of liquor from Madikurti Durga Rao of Velugubanda and another 5 litres from Silam Nagamani of Gubbalavaripalem.  Naga Prabhukumar said that they destroyed 400 litres of fermented jaggery wash at Diwancheruvu, 1,000 litres at Ketavarilanka and another 400 litres at Mukkinada. Accused Vennuvarapu Raju is absconding.

The Excise officials destroyed 1,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash at Butchempeta. Accused Yaganti Ram Goud is at large. Officials arrested Polarapu Rajamma of Gummaladoddi and seized 5 litres of spurious liquor. 

