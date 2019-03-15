Home States Andhra Pradesh

JSP manifesto focuses on farmers, youth

For women, Pawan Kalyan promised 33 per cent reservation for them in the Assembly and more opportunities in the local bodies.

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has reiterated his promise to strive for 5 per cent political reservations for Backward Classes and quota for Kapu community by incorporating the provision in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday marking the party’s foundation day, the actor-turned-politician unveiled the Jana Sena’s election manifesto, kick-starting his poll campaign. Several issues in the party’s 12-point vision document released in August last year were included in the manifesto. 

Flowers showering from a
drone on Jana Sena meeting
venue in Rajamahendravaram
 | Express

Except for the promise to pursue reservations, no other sops were declared for the Kapu community.  Like the TDP,  the JSP chief focused his attention on farmers, youth, women and weaker sections.

The monthly pension of Rs 5,000 per month for farmers aged above 60 years of age, Rs 8,000 per acre aid for farming, opportunity zone for farmers, global market yard in twin Godavari districts with an outlay of Rs 5,000 crore, river interlinking and free solar motors were prominent promises made to farmers in the manifesto.

Free education from Class 1 to PG, free transportation for students, common hostel system, increase in budget outlay for education, one-time fee per year for all competitive exams and innovation hubs were the key promises for the youth.

“I promise you all that within six months after my government is formed, all backlog posts will be filled. I have set myself a target of creating 10 lakh jobs per year,” he promised.

For women, Pawan Kalyan promised 33 per cent reservation for them in the Assembly and more opportunities in the local bodies. He promised to double the health budget, revamp PHCs and Rs 10 lakh Arogya Bima for everyone. Separate ministry, fisheries development bank, Rs 500 per day aid during the ban on fishing were promised to the fishermen community.  

For Relli youth, he promised interest-free loan up to Rs 50,000 for self-employment apart from other welfare schemes.  “I will release the full manifesto soon,” he announced.  Kalyan’s nearly two-hour-long speech was laced with emotions, poetry, philosophy and his outburst against his political opponents, especially the YSRC. He also appealed to TRS chief K Chandrashkahar Rao to keep off AP politics and not to victimise people for his differences with Chandrababu Naidu. 

Pawan’s promises

  • 10 lakh  jobs every year 
  • 15 %  budgetary allocation for the education sector 
  • Rs 5,000 monthly pension for farmers over 60 years 
  • 33 per cent reservation for women in the state Legislature 
  • Special Development Plan for the backward north coastal Andhra by interlinking rivers, fishing harbours and developing tourism clusters, modern agriculture and vertical farms
Comments

