KRMB panel allocates 29 tmcft of water to Telangana, 17.5 tmcft to AP till August

HYDERABAD: The three-member committee of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has decided to allocate 29 tmcft to Telangana and 17.5 tmcft to Andhra Pradesh till August this year. The water allocated to Telangana includes 8.5 tmcft for drinking water needs of Hyderabad.

At the three-member committee meeting held at Jala Soudha on Thursday, TS officials complained that AP had used more than its allocated share this season. They said AP used 17 tmcft more than they were allowed to.

Reacting to these allegations, KRMB in-charge chairman RK Jain said that the additional water used by AP would be accounted for in future releases. Later, speaking to reporters, Jain repeated the same while talking about the fresh allocations.

As per the water release order issued by member-secretary Harikesh Meena, the fresh release of water would be to meet drinking water requirement in both the States. The member-secretary said that the utilisations made so far, including discrepancy in Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal up to March 11, was agreed by both States. According to the KRMB, the net available storage as on March 11 at Srisailam was 18 tmcft.

FOR ANDHRA PRADESH

From Srisailam

3 tmc HNSS and Muchumarri LIS

From NSP

8 tmc NS right canal

3 tmc NS left canal

3.5 tmc KDS

17.50 tmc Total