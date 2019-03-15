Kurnool district has over two lakh excess votes

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a major worry for officials, it has been found that the number of votes has exceeded the population of eligible voters in the district. What is more disturbing is the fact that enrolment of youngsters, who have reached the voting age, is abysmally low. According to official statistics available with the administration, the estimated population in the district is 44,72,639. Of them, 26,49,995 are eligible to vote, but the number of people in the electoral rolls in the district is 28,90,884, an excess of 2,40,889 voters.

Officials said the population in the age group of 30-39 is 6,23,224. The number of voters in this age group is 8,44,574. Even in the age group of 40-49 years, for a 4,51,796 population, the number of registered voters is 5,88,714 - an excess of 1,36,918 votes. This trend of excess votes continues up to age group of 79 years.

In the age group of 50-59 years, 3,86,292 have enrolled as voters as against the population of 2,86,976. In the 60-69 age group also, an excess of 8,287 have enrolled in the voter list for a total population 2,18,845. In the age group of 70-79, for a population of 83,731, there are 1,02,851 voters in the electoral rolls.

But, the trend in the age group of above 18 and also 20-29 is different. While there are 1,71,215 youngsters who have just crossed 18, only 43,942 of them have enrolled as voters. And in the age group of 20-29 also, 6,68,456 have enrolled in the voter list as against a population of 7,83,733.

When contacted by TNIE, deputy tahsildar Lakhsmi Raju, confirmed the existence of excess number of votes when compared to the voting-age population. “But it is not possible to delete all the excess votes from the list,’’ he admitted.

Fact sheet

Estimated population: 44,72,639

Eligible to vote: 26,49,995

Total electorate: 28,90,884

Excess voters: 2,40,889