 Kurnool district in AP has over two lakh excess votes

Published: 15th March 2019 10:47 AM

An election officer put an indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter during the state Assembly elections in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By K Madhu Sudhakar 
Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a major worry for officials, it has been found that the number of votes has exceeded the population of eligible voters in the district.  According to official statistics, the estimated population in the district is 44,72,639. Of them, 26,49,995 were eligible to vote but the number of people in the electoral rolls i is 28,90,884, an excess of 2,40,889 voters. 

The officials said the population in the age group of 30-39 is 6,23,224. The number of voters in this age group are 8,44,574. Even in the age group of 40-49 years- an excess of 1,36,918 votes. In the age group of 50-59 years, 3,86,292 have enrolled against the population of 2,86,976.

In the 60-69 age group also, an excess of 8,287 have enrolled. In the age group of 70-79, there are 1,02,851 voters. For the age above 18, there are 1.71,215 youngsters who have just crossed 18 years, only 43,942 of them have enrolled as voters.

