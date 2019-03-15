Home States Andhra Pradesh

Alla Ramakrishna Reddy accuses Nara Lokesh of using police to harass YSR Congress cadre in AP

YSRC leaders, led by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, staged a protest and demanded that policemen stop harassing people in the name of bind-over cases. 

Published: 15th March 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 09:16 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  The Opposition YSRC has accused the police of harassing farmers, students and party supporters in the Tadepalli Mandal in Guntur district. On Thursday, YSRC leaders, led by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, staged a protest and demanded that policemen stop harassing people in the name of bind-over cases. 

Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the police were harassing YSRC leaders, sympathisers and supporters by registering false cases and said that he will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission against the action of Tadepalli police. 

He said the police registered 270 bind-over cases against YSRC cadre, creating fear among the people. He said the policemen were knocking on the doors of YSRC leaders at night. “They are registering cases against the YSRC leaders as per the directions of TDP national general secretary and IT Minister Nara Lokesh. The police intensified harassment of YSRC leaders after the announcement of TDP ticket to Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri Assembly segment,” the YSRC MLA alleged. 

The MLA, along with his supporters, visited the Tadepalli police station on Thursday and asked the police to stop “harassment” of party supporters. Alleging that the police are harassing those who were never involved in any cases, the MLA asked the police to follow the norms while registering bind-over cases. 

According to Tadepalli SI R Narayana, three persons were produced before the Tahsildar of Tadepalli on Thursday and made it clear that they were involved in disturbances during the earlier elections. 

Nearly 150 bind-over cases have been registered so far based on reports of earlier elections, he said and added that they are producing the accused before the Tahsildar only as a precautionary measure.

