Round-the-clock election control room opened in AP

KAKINADA: The elections officials have set up polling booths and counting centres across East Godavari district. The counting centre at JNTUK will count votes of 10 constituencies, including Kakinada Parliamentary constituency.

The other counting centres were set up at Rangaraya Medical College (4 constituencies, including Amalapuram Parliamentary constituency), Ideal College at Vidyut Nagar (3 constituencies, including Rajamahendravaram Parliamentary constituency), one at DSA ground and another at Adikavi Nannaya University PG Centre.

An exclusive control room was set up at the Prajavani meeting hall at the Collectorate here. The control room has EVM management system, Information Cell, Model Code of Conduct Complaint Cell, Media Monitoring Cell, Expenditure Monitoring Cell, a helpline for C- Vigil and Suvidha apps. Civic chief Sumit Kumar Gandhi will oversee the implementation of model code of conduct. District forest officer Nandani Salaria is in-charge of the control room.

221 polling centres set up in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: The election officials have set up 221 polling centres in Rajamahendravaram Urban constituency. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Urban tahsildar and Assistant Returning Officer K Venkatasivaiah said all arrangements were made to enable voters to cast their vote.

He said that they were creating awareness among voters on usage of EVMs and VVPATs at Government Arts College, SKVT Degree College, Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology, SKVT Women’s College, etc. He further said that mock polls were also being conducted, and sectoral officers and police have formed teams to educate the voters. Venkatasivaiah said security was tightened at 157 problematic polling stations in Urban constituency.