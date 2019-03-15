Home States Andhra Pradesh

Round-the-clock election control room opened in AP

An exclusive control room was set up at the Prajavani meeting hall at the Collectorate here.

Published: 15th March 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The elections officials have set up polling booths and counting centres across East Godavari district. The counting centre at JNTUK will count votes of 10 constituencies, including Kakinada Parliamentary constituency.

The other counting centres were set up at Rangaraya Medical College (4 constituencies, including Amalapuram Parliamentary constituency), Ideal College at Vidyut Nagar (3 constituencies, including Rajamahendravaram Parliamentary constituency), one at DSA ground and another at Adikavi Nannaya University PG Centre. 

An exclusive control room was set up at the Prajavani meeting hall at the Collectorate here. The control room has EVM management system, Information Cell, Model Code of Conduct Complaint Cell, Media Monitoring Cell, Expenditure Monitoring Cell, a helpline for C- Vigil and Suvidha apps. Civic chief Sumit Kumar Gandhi will oversee the implementation of model code of conduct. District forest officer Nandani Salaria is in-charge of the control room.

221 polling centres set up in Rajamahendravaram
Rajamahendravaram: The election officials have set up 221 polling centres in Rajamahendravaram Urban constituency. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Urban tahsildar and Assistant Returning Officer K Venkatasivaiah said all arrangements were made to enable voters to cast their vote.

He said that they were creating awareness among voters on usage of EVMs and VVPATs at Government Arts College, SKVT Degree College, Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology, SKVT Women’s College, etc. He further said that mock polls were also being conducted, and sectoral officers and police have formed teams to educate the voters. Venkatasivaiah said security was tightened at 157 problematic polling stations in Urban constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNTUK Polling booths Lok Sabha elections Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp