Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP declares candidates for nine constituencies in AP

The remaining five names also will be declared soon, party district president Somisetty Venkateswalru said.

Published: 15th March 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) high command on Thursday finalised the names of contesting candidates to nine of the total 14 Assembly constituencies in the district, after conducting several meetings with district elders. The remaining five names also will be declared soon, party district president Somisetty Venkateswalru said.

According to party sources, Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya is contesting from her Allagadda constituency. Sitting MLAs like B V Jayanageswara Reddy, BC Janardhan Reddy, Gouru Charitha Reddy and Budda Rajasekhar Reddy are contesting from their respective places, Yammiganur, Banaganapalle, Panyam and Srisailam. 

Deputy CM KE Krishna Murthy has made way for his son KE Syam Babu who will contest from Pathikonda Assembly constituency and his brother K E Pratap from Dhone. The Mantralayam seat is given to Tikka Reddy who has been serving the party there for a long time as party Assembly in-charge.

The new leader Kotla Sujathamma, the wife of Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, is also included in the list of contesting candidates and will be in the fray from Alur Assembly segment. However, the high command is yet to declare the contestants from Kurnool, Nandikotkur, Adoni, Kodumur and Nandyal Assembly constituencies

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Candidates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp