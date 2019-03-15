TDP declares candidates for nine constituencies in AP

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) high command on Thursday finalised the names of contesting candidates to nine of the total 14 Assembly constituencies in the district, after conducting several meetings with district elders. The remaining five names also will be declared soon, party district president Somisetty Venkateswalru said.

According to party sources, Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya is contesting from her Allagadda constituency. Sitting MLAs like B V Jayanageswara Reddy, BC Janardhan Reddy, Gouru Charitha Reddy and Budda Rajasekhar Reddy are contesting from their respective places, Yammiganur, Banaganapalle, Panyam and Srisailam.

Deputy CM KE Krishna Murthy has made way for his son KE Syam Babu who will contest from Pathikonda Assembly constituency and his brother K E Pratap from Dhone. The Mantralayam seat is given to Tikka Reddy who has been serving the party there for a long time as party Assembly in-charge.

The new leader Kotla Sujathamma, the wife of Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, is also included in the list of contesting candidates and will be in the fray from Alur Assembly segment. However, the high command is yet to declare the contestants from Kurnool, Nandikotkur, Adoni, Kodumur and Nandyal Assembly constituencies