Two held for pasting fake Maoist letters 

Anil Naik pasted the letters on the walls of a government model school in Dachepalli on March 12.

GUNTUR: The Dachepalli police on Thursday took two persons into custody in connection with pasting of fake Maoist letters on the walls of a government model school. According to Gurazala DSP Srihari Babu, E Anjaneya Raju of Bhatrupalem was working as a software engineer in Singapore. He sent fake Maoist letters to his friend B Anil Naik through courier.

Anil Naik pasted the letters on the walls of a government model school in Dachepalli on March 12. On a tip-off, the police arrested Anjaneya Raju while he was trying to board Singapore flight at Gannavaram airport. The cops also arrested Anil Naik. 

