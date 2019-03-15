Home States Andhra Pradesh

Unmoved by protests, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao says he will win by 15,000 votes majority

Published: 15th March 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

AP Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Protests by a group of TDP leaders and cadre against the candidature of AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao from Sattenapalli Assembly continued on the second consecutive day on Thursday. TDP cadre took out a rally at Sattenapalli town wearing black badges demanding cancellation of party ticket to Siva Prasada Rao from the constituency. They also raised slogans such as ‘Kodela hatao, Sattenapalli bachao’ and ‘Go back Kodela’. 

Senior TDP senior leaders G Koteswara Rao, K Srinivasa Rao, P Krishna Babu, G Srinivasa Rao and others took part in the rally and raised slogans in front of the local TDP office. The TDP cadre had taken out a rally in the town against the candidature of Kodela on Wednesday as well.

 Meanwhile, unperturbed by the protests, Kodela made it clear that he will contest from the constituency and claimed that he will win from Sattenapalli with at least 15,000 votes majority. The Speaker said that he will file nomination papers on March 22.

Describing the issues raised by the dissident leaders as minor ones, the Speaker said his supporters have already begun talks with the agitating leaders. He also urged his party workers to begin the election campaign.

