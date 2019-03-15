Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vishnu Nivasam gets ISO certificate to TTD

The ISO certificate to Vishnu Nivasam Rest House is the first of its kind in TTD.

Published: 15th March 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  In recognition of its qualitative services, the TTD Rest House, Vishnu Nivasam located in the heart of the temple city of Tirupati, won the certificate of International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO). The certificate was presented to TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal by ISO Director Karthikeyan in his chambers at the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Thursday.

The ISO Director appreciated the efforts put in by TTD to provide qualitative services, maintaining all standard parameters in spite of the visit by a multitude of pilgrims from across the country. During a brief session, with a few senior officers of TTD, at the Conference Hall, in TTD Administrative Building, in Tirupati, JEO B Lakshmikantham said that ISO was formed on February 23, 1947, and operated in over 160 countries. “It has 20,000 standards and 10 non-negotiable indicators.

The ISO certificate to Vishnu Nivasam Rest House is the first of its kind in TTD. This should be an inspiration to all the other departments especially the hospitals and educational institutions to provide quality services to patients and pupils respectively,” he said. The JEO said that the ISO team paid three visits to Vishnu Nivasam in the last 20 days. 

“During their first visit, they offered inputs, directions and the non-negotiable parameters while in their second visit, they did a mid-term evaluation and finally conducted a surprise visit to check whether we were following all the standard parameters or not,” he said. Lakshmikantham whole-heartedly congratulated all the departments who made this happen at Vishnu Nivasam, by setting an example to others in improving their standards. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tirupati TTD ISO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp