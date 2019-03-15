Vishnu Nivasam gets ISO certificate to TTD

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In recognition of its qualitative services, the TTD Rest House, Vishnu Nivasam located in the heart of the temple city of Tirupati, won the certificate of International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO). The certificate was presented to TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal by ISO Director Karthikeyan in his chambers at the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Thursday.

The ISO Director appreciated the efforts put in by TTD to provide qualitative services, maintaining all standard parameters in spite of the visit by a multitude of pilgrims from across the country. During a brief session, with a few senior officers of TTD, at the Conference Hall, in TTD Administrative Building, in Tirupati, JEO B Lakshmikantham said that ISO was formed on February 23, 1947, and operated in over 160 countries. “It has 20,000 standards and 10 non-negotiable indicators.

The ISO certificate to Vishnu Nivasam Rest House is the first of its kind in TTD. This should be an inspiration to all the other departments especially the hospitals and educational institutions to provide quality services to patients and pupils respectively,” he said. The JEO said that the ISO team paid three visits to Vishnu Nivasam in the last 20 days.

“During their first visit, they offered inputs, directions and the non-negotiable parameters while in their second visit, they did a mid-term evaluation and finally conducted a surprise visit to check whether we were following all the standard parameters or not,” he said. Lakshmikantham whole-heartedly congratulated all the departments who made this happen at Vishnu Nivasam, by setting an example to others in improving their standards.