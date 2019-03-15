YSR Congress leader YS Vivekananda Reddy dies under suspicious circumstances

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Former MP and minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, the brother of former CM of united AP late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, died under suspicious circumstances at his house in Pulivendula on Friday morning. Vivekananda Reddy was found dead in the washroom of his house with bleeding injuries on his face, hands and other parts of the body.

Vivekananda Reddy participate in the election campaign on Thursday evening and reached home at night around 11 pm. He sent away his Personal Assistant and driver and went to sleep.

Vivekananda Reddy's PA MV Krishna Reddy said that he went to the house today morning around 6 am and tried to wake the deceased by knocking the door but in vain. After some time, he found that the back door of the house open and as he and a maid went inside, they found the bedroom door also open and the A/C on.

"We found that washroom door also open and found Vivekananda Reddy in a pool of blood,'' Krishna Reddy said in the complaint.

Initially, the family members suspected the cause of death to be cardiac arrest and he might have suffered injuries as he fell on the ground. ``Initial reports suggested that he might have died of cardiac arrest but going by the nature of injuries, we suspect the death might not be a natural one,'' party's Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy said in Hyderabad.

Police said the reason for the death could be ascertained only after postmortem reports are out.

“There were injuries on the forehead, backside of the head and on hands. We do not suspect it to be a natural death. We demand a thorough investigation into the incident,'' former MP from Kadapa and a family member YS Avinash Reddy said.

The younger brother of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he is known as soft-spoken and gentlemen. Vivekananda Reddy was born on August 8, 1950, in Pulivendula and did his graduation in Agriculture in SV Agricultural College, Tirupati.

He won as MLA in 1989, 1994 from Pulivendula and represented as Kadapa MP in 1999 and 2004. In 2009, he became MLC and served as Agriculture Minister in Congress government.

YSRC chief and Vivekananda Reddy’s nephew YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock over the untimely demise of his uncle. He along with his mother YS Vijayamma and others left for Pulivendula from Hyderabad. A pall of gloom has descended over Pulivendula following the death of the former minister.

According to party general secretary V Viajayasai Reddy, final rights of Vivekananda will be performed on Friday evening on Saturday morning. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

The sudden death of Vivekananda Reddy might force the YSRC to postpone YS Jagan's scheduled kickstart of his campaign from Idupulapaya on Saturday, sources said.