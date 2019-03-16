Two Class 10 girls take poison; one dead, other critical

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Two 15-year-old girls reportedly tried to end their lives by consuming poisoned aerated drink on their school premises at Nagullanka, P Gannavaram mandal on Friday. Class 10 students of local Zilla Parishad High School, the duo, M Lakshmi Prasanna and B Surya Bhavani, were said to be close friends.

While Lakshmi collapsed during treatment at the local government hospital, her friend was shifted to KIMS Hospital, Amalapuram where she, in comatose, was reportedly battling for her life.

According to P Gannavaram Sub Inspector S Ramu, Lakshmi was deeply upset after she lost her mother on January 16 in a road accident.

Her father, Durgarao is a daily wager and her younger sister is a Class 8 student in the same school. The policeman added the 15-year-old wrote poetries in the memory of her mother.

Meanwhile, Surya Bhavani’s family is yet to figure out the reason behind their daughter taking the extreme step along with her friend. The police is looking forward to her statement to proceed with its investigation once she gains consciousness.

Suicide Helplines

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000