415 vulnerable polling booths in Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha segment: Nishant Kumar

Published: 16th March 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Reviewing preparations for the polls on April 11, Nishant Kumar, ITDA project officer, said single window system has been introduced for issuing of permission for public meetings, use of loudspeakers, rallies and vehicles for campaigning. 

In a meeting with political parties’ representatives and district officials here on Friday, Kumar, also the returning officer of Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency, said the candidates’ property details must be disclosed in Form 26. Those with criminal records must publish advertisements regarding cases against them thrice between March 29 and April 8. 

With regards to the Parliament Constituency, he said 415 of 1,614 polling booths were identified as vulnerable and additional security personnel would be posted there. There are around 14 lakh voters in the segment. In addition, it was learnt that 490 excise cases were booked and 216 guns recovered after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect.  

Meanwhile, the parties were asked to park vehicles 100 metres away from the office and a candidate, along with four proposers, would be allowed during nomination filing. Asking all political parties to cooperate with the district officials, he added nominations would be accepted from 11 am to 3 pm till March 25.

