Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre’s Kishori Vikasam covers 96,000 schoolgirls in East Godavari

According to authorities, 6,305 colleges girls of 11,775 trained college students are engaged in training 96,164 girls and 1,01,733 boys of 1,106 schools in East Godavari.

Published: 16th March 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Around 1.97 lakh students from the district are covered under the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s Kishori Vikasam programme that, the authorities concerned said, was yielding positive results.

Launched in 2017, a slew of awareness campaigns for adolescent girls are taken up towards improving their nutritional, health and development status, gender sensitisation, link them to opportunities for learning life skills and the likes.  

According to authorities, 6,305 colleges girls of 11,775 trained college students are engaged in training 96,164 girls and 1,01,733 boys of 1,106 schools in East Godavari.

District Child Protection Officer Ch Venkatarao said discussions on child trafficking and issues young women faced were being held among the participants with the help of officials from education, police and health departments. 

Kishori Vikasam is a redesign of the existing Adolescent Girls scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kishori Vikasam programme School girls East Godavari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp