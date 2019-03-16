Centre’s Kishori Vikasam covers 96,000 schoolgirls in East Godavari

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Around 1.97 lakh students from the district are covered under the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s Kishori Vikasam programme that, the authorities concerned said, was yielding positive results.

Launched in 2017, a slew of awareness campaigns for adolescent girls are taken up towards improving their nutritional, health and development status, gender sensitisation, link them to opportunities for learning life skills and the likes.

According to authorities, 6,305 colleges girls of 11,775 trained college students are engaged in training 96,164 girls and 1,01,733 boys of 1,106 schools in East Godavari.

District Child Protection Officer Ch Venkatarao said discussions on child trafficking and issues young women faced were being held among the participants with the help of officials from education, police and health departments.

Kishori Vikasam is a redesign of the existing Adolescent Girls scheme.