One lakh names added to voter list in Guntur since last polls, says GMC

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: One lakh more electors from Guntur East and West Assembly constituencies will vote in this year’s elections, Guntur Municipal Commissioner (GMC) chief Srikesh B Lathkar said on Friday.

From the East segment, 2,12,238 registered their names as voters till March 14, Lathkar said, adding, in 2018, there were 1,78,819 voters. Meanwhile, 2,42,105 are included from Guntur West as compared to 1,95,309 the previous year.

“Every vote will be included in the voter list after thorough verification of Form 6 and online applications for voter addition. Over one lakh have registered their names from the two Assembly segments in Guntur city during the voter enrolment drive.”

Stating that the verification process would conclude on March 25, he said, recently, 25,000 have submitted online applications and Form 6 for an addition of voters. “After thorough scrutiny of requests under Form 7, 768 votes from Guntur East and 706 from Guntur West have been removed.” He requested all political parties to verify the final voter list, which the booth level officers would be put on display at polling booths on March 25.

The BLOs will distribute slips to eligible voters, he said, appealing them to take part in the election process and, thereby, improving the voting percentage of 60 during the last polls.