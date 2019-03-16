Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP candidates, disgruntled ticket aspirants likely to join YSRC 

According to highly-placed sources in YSRC, some of the TDP leaders, who are in touch with the YSRC want to join the party as they feel there is no scope for them in the TDP.

Published: 16th March 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Supporters of the Tadikonda MLA stage a protest in Amaravati region demanding that the Tadikonda Assembly ticket be given to Tenali Sravan Kumar on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders, those who have obtained party tickets to contest polls as well as disgruntled ticket aspirants, are sending feelers to join YSRC. They are in touch with Lotus Pond, the headquarters of YSRC, in Hyderabad, it is learnt.

According to highly-placed sources in YSRC, some of the TDP leaders, who are in touch with the YSRC want to join the party as they feel there is no scope for them in the TDP. “They are aspiring for a nominated post or MLC, if the YSRC comes to power,’’ a source said.

Take for instance, TDP leader Adala Prabhakar Reddy, whose name was cleared for the Nellore Rural Assembly segment. Now rumours are doing rounds that he is going to shift his allegiance to the YSRC. 

Prabhakar Reddy has unsuccessfully contested Nellore Parliamentary constituency during 2014 general polls on a TDP ticket and lost to YSRC candidate Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy. Prabhakar Reddy, a two-time MLA from Sarvepalli, was aspiring to contest from Nellore LS constituency initially, but later shifted focus to Nellore Rural.

However, even after getting the ticket, it is learnt, that Prabhakar Reddy is now in touch with YSRC leadership. If the party takes him into its fold, Prabhakar Reddy will either be allowed to contest Nellore Rural Assembly segment or LS seat, keeping aside the existing leaders or aspirants there. Rumours are flowing thick and fast about him possibly joining YSRC; his followers even removed the TDP flexies in front of his house. He also went incommunicado.

Another leader, Gottipati Ravi Kumar from Addanki is warming towards the YSRC, despite getting a TDP ticket. Ravi Kumar won the last polls on a YSRC ticket, but later shifted to the TDP. He has a long-standing feud with another leader Karanam Balaram. It is said Ravi Kumar has received enough hints that the latter is making all-out efforts to defeat him; both are from the same party.  With indications that he might lose, Ravi Kumar is reportedly in touch with YSRC leadership, but it is learnt that party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy isn’t keen on taking those MLAs and MPs, who have defected from TDP into the party fold. 

It is learnt that Ravi Kumar on an earlier occasion had tried to join the YSRC by taking the help of his close friend Kodali Nani. However, Nani refused to mediate and instead asked the YSRC leader from Chittoor to mediate; Jagan refused to take Ravi Kumar into the party. 

Though Jagan had opposed his entry, Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, who recently joined the YSRC and is aspiring for Paruchuru Assembly segment, is keen on having Ravi Kumar in the party fold as the latter enjoys a good clout in some areas of Paruchuru. A clarity on Ravi Kumar’s entry into the YSRC will be known in a couple of days, sources said.

Leader from Rayalaseema, TDP Kurnool MP Butta Renuka is also in touch with YSRC. She is unhappy with the TDP leadership for giving the ticket for Kurnool LS constituency to K Suryaprakash Reddy, who joined the TDP from the Congress. Having lost hope, she then aspired for Adhoni Assembly segment, but here too there is no clarity. “After holding discussions with my family,  I have decided to quit the TDP. However, my joining the YSRC is yet to be confirmed,’’ she told the TNIE.

Konathala Ramakrishna of Anakapalle is in touch with the YSRC and is  sending feelers to join the party. He had tried to join the TDP after keeping himself inactive in politics since 2014, but it is learnt the local TDP and YSRC leadership are against his entry. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP YSRC Lok Sabha elections Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp