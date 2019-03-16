TDP candidates, disgruntled ticket aspirants likely to join YSRC 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders, those who have obtained party tickets to contest polls as well as disgruntled ticket aspirants, are sending feelers to join YSRC. They are in touch with Lotus Pond, the headquarters of YSRC, in Hyderabad, it is learnt.

According to highly-placed sources in YSRC, some of the TDP leaders, who are in touch with the YSRC want to join the party as they feel there is no scope for them in the TDP. “They are aspiring for a nominated post or MLC, if the YSRC comes to power,’’ a source said.

Take for instance, TDP leader Adala Prabhakar Reddy, whose name was cleared for the Nellore Rural Assembly segment. Now rumours are doing rounds that he is going to shift his allegiance to the YSRC.

Prabhakar Reddy has unsuccessfully contested Nellore Parliamentary constituency during 2014 general polls on a TDP ticket and lost to YSRC candidate Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy. Prabhakar Reddy, a two-time MLA from Sarvepalli, was aspiring to contest from Nellore LS constituency initially, but later shifted focus to Nellore Rural.

However, even after getting the ticket, it is learnt, that Prabhakar Reddy is now in touch with YSRC leadership. If the party takes him into its fold, Prabhakar Reddy will either be allowed to contest Nellore Rural Assembly segment or LS seat, keeping aside the existing leaders or aspirants there. Rumours are flowing thick and fast about him possibly joining YSRC; his followers even removed the TDP flexies in front of his house. He also went incommunicado.

Another leader, Gottipati Ravi Kumar from Addanki is warming towards the YSRC, despite getting a TDP ticket. Ravi Kumar won the last polls on a YSRC ticket, but later shifted to the TDP. He has a long-standing feud with another leader Karanam Balaram. It is said Ravi Kumar has received enough hints that the latter is making all-out efforts to defeat him; both are from the same party. With indications that he might lose, Ravi Kumar is reportedly in touch with YSRC leadership, but it is learnt that party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy isn’t keen on taking those MLAs and MPs, who have defected from TDP into the party fold.

It is learnt that Ravi Kumar on an earlier occasion had tried to join the YSRC by taking the help of his close friend Kodali Nani. However, Nani refused to mediate and instead asked the YSRC leader from Chittoor to mediate; Jagan refused to take Ravi Kumar into the party.

Though Jagan had opposed his entry, Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, who recently joined the YSRC and is aspiring for Paruchuru Assembly segment, is keen on having Ravi Kumar in the party fold as the latter enjoys a good clout in some areas of Paruchuru. A clarity on Ravi Kumar’s entry into the YSRC will be known in a couple of days, sources said.

Leader from Rayalaseema, TDP Kurnool MP Butta Renuka is also in touch with YSRC. She is unhappy with the TDP leadership for giving the ticket for Kurnool LS constituency to K Suryaprakash Reddy, who joined the TDP from the Congress. Having lost hope, she then aspired for Adhoni Assembly segment, but here too there is no clarity. “After holding discussions with my family, I have decided to quit the TDP. However, my joining the YSRC is yet to be confirmed,’’ she told the TNIE.

Konathala Ramakrishna of Anakapalle is in touch with the YSRC and is sending feelers to join the party. He had tried to join the TDP after keeping himself inactive in politics since 2014, but it is learnt the local TDP and YSRC leadership are against his entry.