Two Maoists killed in encounter with CRPF in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

Two Maoists were killed and one jawan was hurt in an exchange of fire between CRPF and banned Maoists at P Kondapalli village of Pedabayalu mandal in Visakhapatnam district early Saturday morning.

A team of CRPF jawans belonging to 198 Battalion, deployed for the upcoming elections, were combing through the forest area near Pedabayalu mandal. They came across a group of Maoists, who upon seeing the CRPF personnel, opened fire. CRPF personnel opened fire in retaliation in which two Maoists were killed, while the other ultras escaped under the cover darkness.

The injured CRPF personnel was shifted to a government hospital in Visakhapatnam for treatment.

Combing operations have been intensified.