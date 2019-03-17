16 arrested for murdering man in broad daylight in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police arrested 16 persons involved in the attack cum murder case in Tenali of Guntur district on Saturday. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Snehita said that Sk Allabakshu’s mobile phone and `300 cash was stolen by a rickshaw-puller, identified as Elia on March 3. When the angry Allabakshu attacked Elia, his friend Prashanth and 14 others attacked Allabakshu with sticks near Tenali Railway Station on March 10.

They shifted Allabakshu near the railway tracks suspecting that he died in the attack. When the locals saw a bleeding Allabakshu near the railway tracks, they informed the police about the incident and shifted him for treatment to Tenali Government General Hospital.

Allabakshu succumbed while undergoing treatment in the hospital on the same day. The police conducted a detailed investigation by registering the case into the incident and arrested the miscreants after a thorough inquiry.