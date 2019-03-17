16k to take final test for constable recruitment

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Arrangements are in place for smooth conduct of final written examination for recruitment of constables to Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) and Armed Reserve on Sunday. Help desks have been established at railway station and bus stands for 16,136 candidates, who will take the test in 24 centres, to help them reach their respective centres without any problem. APSP is conducting the examination for those who qualified in the preliminary and fitness tests.

Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao urged the aspirants follow the set guidelines and bring with them their identification card along with hall tickets. He asked them to reach their allotted centres before 9 am and those who arrive even a minute late would not be allowed to sit for the test. Section 144 has been imposed at all venues selected for holding the test to avoid any untoward incident and all internet cafes near them have been asked to remain shut during the exam, he said.

He directed the policemen on duty to not use their mobile phones. Acharya Nagarjuna University regional coordinator Prof Siddaiah said only those candidates who had brought with them their hall tickets and black and blue ball pens would be allowed to take the test. Additional SPs S Raghava and SVD Prasad, DSPs A Lakshminarayana and V Ramesh Kumar and others will inspect the exam centres.