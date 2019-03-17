600 gelatine sticks seized at check post 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police seized 600 gelatine sticks and 800 electronic detonators and silver articles worth lakhs of rupees in two separate incidents on Saturday. The Dachepalli police seized the explosives and arrested auto-rickshaw driver Yadagiri, while inspecting vehicles at the border check-post near Pondugulla village in Dachepalli mandal. He was illegally transporting the explosives from Nalgonda to Rentachintala.

In another incident, Tenali One Town police CI RS Kishore Kumar seized silver articles worth `15.31 lakh from an APSRTC bus on Saturday. The police arrested Fazal, Amanullah Khan and Srinivasa Rao from a bus proceeding to Visakhapatnam from Tenali depot.