By ANI

VIJAYAWADA: Former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana is expected to join Jana Sena party (JSP) on Sunday, along with his brother and former Vice-Chancellor Rajagopal.

The development comes a day after Lakshminarayana met party chief Pawan Kalyan at the JSP office last night.

During the meeting, the former CBI official night and held discussions on various issues.

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will go to polls on April 11, while counting of votes will take place on May 23.