H1N1 scare: Docs say no need to worry

Rebutting the news only as a rumour, hospital superintendent appealed the public not to believe such uncorroborated claims

Published: 17th March 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 09:38 AM

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Since Friday, people with breathing problem, severe cold and fever are rushing to the city Government General Hospital (GGH) fearing they might be suffering from swine flu. Even the doctors said two suspected H1N1 cases were reported on the day; one of the patients is an AP Paper Mill School teacher, while the other is a doctor at the hospital.

However, tests confirmed neither of the two were affected with the virus, Dr Padmashree of Rajamahendravaram GGH confirmed, adding that no person was receiving treatment for swine flu. While the teacher was discharged, the doctor reported for duty on Saturday. 

Rebutting the news only as a rumour, hospital superintendent Dr T Ramesh Kishore appealed the public not to believe such uncorroborated claims and important cases, if need arose, would be referred to Kakinada GGH.

