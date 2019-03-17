KCR to kick off LS poll campaign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch his Lok Sabha election campaign from the ‘lucky’ Karimnagar town on Sunday. Rao has a sentiment attached to Karimnagar right from 2001. He addressed the first massive public meeting at Karimnagar after launching the Telangana Rashtra Samiti party.

From then on, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao always addressed his first election meeting every time in Karimnagar. His son and TRS working president KT Rama Rao too launched the parliamentary party preparatory meetings from Karimnagar. Continuing with the same practice, Rao has decided to sound the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha elections from Karimnagar on Sunday. Buoyed by the success in the recent Assembly elections, KCR is aiming high to capture all the 16 Lok Sabha seats.