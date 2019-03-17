Naidu blames YSR family again in Vivekananda killing   

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A day after the killing of YS Vivekananda Reddy at Pulivendula in Kadapa district, TDP national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has once again pointed fingers at the YSR family and said “if the YSRC comes to power, AP will turn into Ravana Kastam (a state of anarchy)”.

Naidu, who kick-started the party’s poll campaign from Tirupati on Saturday, while addressing party workers’ meeting at NTR Stadium, reiterated his ‘suspicion’ of the involvement of the YSR family members in the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. Reiterating what he had said on Friday night, Naidu demanded to know why the YSR family members, despite finding deep bleeding wounds on the body of Vivekananda Reddy, tried to project it as a natural death due to heart failure.​

“Why they have erased evidence and not allowed the police department to conduct an inquest and shifted the body to the hospital? The fact that Vivekananda Reddy was murdered using lethal weapons came to light after post-mortem. Immediately, they changed their stance and started holding me and the TDP responsible for the murder. Destroying evidence and taking law into their hands is a punishable offence,” he said and asserted that irrespective of their stature, culprits will be brought to book after a thorough investigation.

Speaking about the YSRC demand for CBI probe into the murder, Naidu said they are demanding it because of two reasons — elections and confidence of escaping with the help of “Chowkidar” Narendra Modi. Stating that entire incident and changing the stance of family members of Vivekananda Reddy has more twists than a detective drama, Naidu said it is “Pulivendula politics in a nutshell”.