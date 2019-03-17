Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP candidate hurt in firing after clash with YSRC activists

In the first major poll-related violence in the State, Telugu Desam and YSR Congress activists clashed in faction-ridden Kaggal village of Mantralayam Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Published: 17th March 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Mantralayam TDP candidate P Tikka Reddy after police misfire | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In the first major poll-related violence in the State, Telugu Desam and YSR Congress activists clashed in faction-ridden Kaggal village of Mantralayam Assembly constituency on Saturday. The TDP candidate and an ASI were injured in police firing. Though there were allegations that unknown miscreants opened fire with country-made weapons, the district SP suspended two police constables for opening fire in an ‘unwarranted situation’.

According to police, Mantralayam TDP candidate P Tikka Reddy,  accompanied by his followers, went to Kaggal as part of his election campaign. Kaggal considered to be a stronghold of YSRC, is notified as a sensitive village due to faction violence. 

Mantralayam sitting MLA and YSRC candidate Balanagi Reddy and followers confronted Tikka Reddy and prevented him campaigning in the village. Heated arguments ensued and both the groups almost came to blows even as police tried to prevent them which led to the deployment of cordons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp