TDP candidate hurt in firing after clash with YSRC activists

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In the first major poll-related violence in the State, Telugu Desam and YSR Congress activists clashed in faction-ridden Kaggal village of Mantralayam Assembly constituency on Saturday. The TDP candidate and an ASI were injured in police firing. Though there were allegations that unknown miscreants opened fire with country-made weapons, the district SP suspended two police constables for opening fire in an ‘unwarranted situation’.

According to police, Mantralayam TDP candidate P Tikka Reddy, accompanied by his followers, went to Kaggal as part of his election campaign. Kaggal considered to be a stronghold of YSRC, is notified as a sensitive village due to faction violence.

Mantralayam sitting MLA and YSRC candidate Balanagi Reddy and followers confronted Tikka Reddy and prevented him campaigning in the village. Heated arguments ensued and both the groups almost came to blows even as police tried to prevent them which led to the deployment of cordons.