TDP candidate injured in firing after clash with YSRC 

KURNOOL: In the first major poll-related violence in the State, Telugu Desam and YSR Congress activists clashed in faction-ridden Kaggal village of Mantralayam Assembly constituency on Saturday. The TDP candidate and an ASI were injured in police firing.

Though there were allegations that unknown miscreants opened fire with country-made weapons, the district SP suspended two police constables for opening fire in an ‘unwarranted situation’. According to police, Mantralayam TDP candidate P Tikka Reddy, accompanied by his followers, went to Kaggal as part of his election campaign. Kaggal considered to be a stronghold of YSRC, is notified as a sensitive village due to faction violence.

Mantralayam sitting MLA and YSRC candidate Balanagi Reddy, his wife Jayamma and nephew Pradeep Reddy and their followers confronted Tikka Reddy and prevented him from hoisting the TDP flag in the village. They asked the TDP leader to leave the village and not to visit Kaggal again for his election campaign as it is their bastion.

Heated arguments ensued and both the groups almost came to blows even as police tried to prevent them. Tikka Reddy’s gunmen fired nine to ten warning shots in the air to disperse the crowd.

YSRC workers opened fire at me, says gunman

In the melee, Tikka Reddy and Venugopal, an Assistant Sub-Inspector attached to Madhavaram police station, received bullet injuries and fell down. They were rushed to Yemmiganur hospital. Later, the TDP candidate and the ASI were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Kurnool. Tikka Reddy alleged that some YSRC activists had opened fire at him. The YSRC leaders denied the allegation. Additional forces were rushed to Kaggal to bring normalcy in the village. A police picket was set up in the village to prevent further clashes between the two groups, Adoni DSP G Venkata Ramudu said.

Based on a complaint by TDP leader Suresh Naidu, who alleged Pradeep Reddy’s hand behind the opening of fire, a case was registered. TDP leaders, including former Union minister Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, Yemmiganur MLA BV Jayanageswara Reddy and Adoni former MLA Meenakshi Naidu, visited Yemmiganur hospital and enquired about the condition of Tikka Reddy. Suryaprakash Reddy demanded stern action against the YSRC leaders, who attacked the TDP candidate. MLA Balanagi Reddy, however, said the gunmen of Tikka Reddy opened fire causing injuries to the TDP candidate and the ASI.

“We do not have any weapons. We have already deposited all the licensed weapons with the district police office in Kurnool as per the Election Commission guidelines,’’ the MLA said. Late in the night, Superintendent of Police K Fakeerappa said no private persons opened fire in Kaggal and it was ‘unwarranted’ firing by policemen. “The situation did not warrant opening of fire, but the two gunmen exhibited overenthusiasm and fired in the air. Two constables MC Srinivasulu and R Vijay Kumar were suspended,” the SP said.