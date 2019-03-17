Unable to repay debts, 4 of family end lives by consuming pesticide

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Burdened by the pressure of mounting debts and inability to repay them, four of a family took their lives by consuming pesticide in Allinagaram, Komarole mandal on Friday night. According to local police, 48-year-old Jakka Raghavendra Nagaraju’s was once a well-to-do family, whose elders had even donated land for the village high school. However, after incurring heavy losses over due course of time, it had to depend on financial assistance from others. Unable to find a steady job, Nagaraju turned to drinking and was even addicted to vices. Three years ago, he left for Bengaluru to escape from his creditors and worked as floor-in-charge at a private hotel’s kitchen.

To support herself and their two daughters--Vaishnavi(13) and Varalakshmi (12), 42-year-old Eswari (42) ran a small grocery shop. The two children were students of Classes 6 and 7. Nagaraju returned to Allinagarram (his native) three days ago to escape from his creditors in the metropolis. People who he owed money to, upon coming to know about his return, came to his house and pressurised him to repay them.

Feeling insulted and upset, the family decided to end their lives and, on Friday night, consumed soft drink laced with pesticide. The couple and their elder daughter died on the spot, while their youngest opened the door and screamed for help unable to bear the pain, the police said.

Neighbours rushed to the spot and saw her collapse at the doorstep and found other members lying in an unconscious state. The police were then alerted and bodies were shifted to Giddalur hospital for postmortem. Varalakshmi succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Komarolu sub-inspector of police B Brahmananda Reddy, who registered a case and took up the investigation, said they handed over the bodies after postmortem to relatives of Eswari for last rites. A pall of gloom descended over Allinagaram village following the tragic demise of an entire family.

Youth found dead, suicide suspected

Vijayawada: A 28-year-old youth was found dead near a house at Lankapalle in Ghantasala mandal on Saturday morning. According to Ghantasala Sub Inspector Shanmuga Sai, 28-year-old Hakim, who ran a workshop in the village, was reportedly in a relationship with a 22-year-old woman until a year ago; opposition from her parents had led them to separate. Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and found strangulation marks on his neck and a rope near him.

“After observing the crime scene, we are suspecting that he might have committed suicide. Hakim was found dead next to the girl’s house.” However, Hakim’s kin alleged that the girl’s family might have killed him. “A case of abetment of suicide has been registered and called for a detailed investigation,” the SI added. Meanwhile, the body was sent for postmortem.

Suicide helplines

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000