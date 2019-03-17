Home States Andhra Pradesh

Unable to repay debts, 4 of family end lives by consuming pesticide

Burdened by the pressure of mounting debts and inability to repay them, four of a family took their lives by consuming pesticide in Allinagaram, Komarole mandal on Friday night.

Published: 17th March 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Burdened by the pressure of mounting debts and inability to repay them, four of a family took their lives by consuming pesticide in Allinagaram, Komarole mandal on Friday night.  According to local police, 48-year-old Jakka Raghavendra Nagaraju’s was once a well-to-do family, whose elders had even donated land for the village high school.  However, after incurring heavy losses over due course of time, it had to depend on financial assistance from others. Unable to find a steady job, Nagaraju turned to drinking and was even addicted to vices. Three years ago, he left for Bengaluru to escape from his creditors and worked as floor-in-charge at a private hotel’s kitchen. 

To support herself and their two daughters--Vaishnavi(13) and Varalakshmi (12), 42-year-old Eswari (42) ran a small grocery shop. The two children were students of Classes 6 and 7. Nagaraju returned to Allinagarram (his native) three days ago to escape from his creditors in the metropolis. People who he owed money to, upon coming to know about his return, came to his house and pressurised him to repay them.   

Feeling insulted and upset, the family decided to end their lives and, on Friday night, consumed soft drink laced with pesticide. The couple and their elder daughter died on the spot, while their youngest opened the door and screamed for help unable to bear the pain, the police said. 

Neighbours rushed to the spot and saw her collapse at the doorstep and found other members lying in an unconscious state. The police were then alerted and bodies were shifted to Giddalur hospital for postmortem. Varalakshmi succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Komarolu sub-inspector of police B Brahmananda Reddy, who registered a case and took up the investigation, said they handed over the bodies after postmortem to relatives of Eswari for last rites. A pall of gloom descended over Allinagaram village following the tragic demise of an entire family.

Youth found dead, suicide suspected
Vijayawada: A 28-year-old youth was found dead near a house at Lankapalle in Ghantasala mandal on Saturday morning. According to Ghantasala Sub Inspector Shanmuga Sai, 28-year-old Hakim, who ran a workshop in the village, was reportedly in a relationship with a 22-year-old woman until a year ago; opposition from her parents had led them to separate. Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and found strangulation marks on his neck and a rope near him.

“After observing the crime scene, we are suspecting that he might have committed suicide. Hakim was found dead next to the girl’s house.” However, Hakim’s kin alleged that the girl’s family might have killed him. “A case of abetment of suicide has been registered and called for a detailed investigation,” the SI added. Meanwhile, the body was sent for postmortem.

Suicide helplines 
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp