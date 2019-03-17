YSRC leaders take out protest rally in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Former legislator and YSRC leader Modugula Venugopala Reddy alleged that it is objectionable that the TDP was following ‘murder politics’ and eliminating Opposition leaders. Fed up with such politics, he hoped the people of Andhra Pradesh would give a befitting lesson to the TDP in the Assembly and Parliamentary polls.

Earlier, the YSRC leaders staged a protest rally wearing black badges at Guntur on Saturday against the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. He alleged that the TDP eliminated YS Vivekananda Reddy to create fear among the YSRC ranks, but the people expressed solidarity with the YSRC and condemned the ruthless politics of TDP in the State.

Venugopala Reddy asked the cadre to be calm and work for the victory of the YSRC candidates in the elections as per the directions of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He ridiculed the TDP high command for not being in a position to find leaders to contest as Assembly and LS polls in the State — this is testimony of Naidu’s failures in the past five years.

YSRC Guntur Parliament constituency president L Appi Reddy, Tedikonda Assembly segment in-charge Dr U Sridevi, Guntur city president Padharthi Gandhi, State general secretary A Anjaneyulu, Jhansi and other participated. The leaders represented memorandum to statue of Ambedkar at Guntur.