295 vulnerable polling booths identified, says Guntur Urban SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a meeting here on Sunday to review the security arrangements ahead of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said 295 polling booths out of 1,160 in the district have been identified as vulnerable, adding CCTVs, which were connected to the command control room, were set up there.

He directed the policemen to keep track of old offenders, rowdy-sheeters and follow social media to look for any shared content that could lead to tension.

Vijaya Rao asked nodal officers to motivate electors in their respective constituencies to vote without any fear. Stating that the police have set up 16 check posts in the district, he asked route level officers to inspect vehicles and belt shops to control illegal transportation of liquor in the villages.

Bankers were told to intimate the police if a transaction of more than `1 lakh was made from an individuals account. While BSNL officials were asked to provide uninterrupted network during the elections, Prohibition and Excise department officials were asked to keep a tab on those liquor shop owners who bought large stocks of liquor.