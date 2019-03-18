Home States Andhra Pradesh

3-month-old boy kidnapped at Tirumala

A 3-month-old baby boy was kidnapped by unidentified miscreants near a shopping complex at Tirumala in the early hours of Sunday. 

By Express News Service

According to police, Maaveeran and his wife Kousalya, a Shikari couple from Narikuravar Colony in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, migrated to Tirumala some time ago. They are eking out a living as hawkers. 
On Saturday night, the couple slept near the shopping complex as usual with their 3-month-old son and 5-year-old daughter. 

In the early morning, the mother went to washroom asking her daughter to take care of the infant boy. 

When she returned, the infant boy went missing. She asked her daughter about the sudden disappearance of the infant boy. 

The girl told her mother that a woman came and gave her `10 to buy chocolates and when she returned, both the woman and the infant boy were found missing.

After making a futile search for the infant, the woman lodged a missing complaint with the TTD vigilance wing. Video footage of surveillance cameras in the area was examined. It was found that a young woman wearing churidar, white colour with red border sweater and black and brown colour scarf came to the place where the couple slept and decamped with the infant boy. 

Tirumala police registered a missing case and launched a search operation for the kidnapped infant. Six teams were formed to trace the infant. Police suspect that the kidnapper, who is in her mid-twenties might have boarded a bus going towards TN. Showing the photo of the infant, police teams conducted searches in Tirumala and Tirupati. But, the infant or the kidnapper is yet to be traced. A few months ago, the son of a couple from Latur, who came to Tirumala on a pilgrimage, was kidnapped. Fortunately, the boy was traced in Latur. The police released the posters bearing the photos of infant and the kidnapper, urging people to inform them if they came to know about the boy’s whereabouts. 

