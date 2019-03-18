6.2 lakh students to take SSC exams from today

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/VIJAYAWADA: Arrangements are in place for the SSC exams 2019 from Monday. Nearly 6.2 lakh candidates from across the State will be appearing for the exams.

In Guntur, 58,742 students, of which 28,171 are girls, will be taking the test in 270 schools selected by the district education officials.

To stop copying in the examinations, CCTVs have been installed at 55 problematic centres. Some of them are AV High School (Bapatla), Municipal High School of Narasaraopet, Government High School of Vemuru and LMHS of Pedanandipadu. For smooth conduct of the tests, 14 flying squads and 15 sitting squads have been formed in the district; 3,125 invigilators are also deployed.

District Education Officer RS Gangabhavani said 270 chief superintendents and 270 department officers would be regularly inspecting the examination centres. She asked students to reach their allotted centres before 8.30 am as the exams would begin at 9.30 am and continue till 12.15 pm, and not to wear their school uniforms to the centres. Medical and drinking water facilities have also been arranged at the schools, she added. In East Godavari, there has been a significant rise in girl students appearing for the Class 10 board examinations over the past years in the district. This year, 34,468 girls as compared to 32,831 last year will be taking the examinations.