Counterfeit currency racket busted; 4 held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city police on Sunday afternoon arrested four persons for circulating currency. The incident reportedly took place under Two Town police station limits and the accused were caught red-handed exchanging `500 fake notes with traders at Chittinagar.

After busting the racket, the police said a trader, who became suspicious about the authenticity of the notes, notified the police about the issue. The accused, Ch Balu (34), M Venkatachari (32), M Teja (32) and Gopi (27) from Guntur and Prakasam, started printing fake notes using a colour printer and a scanner and exchanged it with traders to meet their luxuries. After arresting the culprits, `2 lakh worth counterfeit notes was sized, police said.