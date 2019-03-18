Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former CBI JD VV Lakshminarayana joins Jana Sena

At one stage, he even contemplated launching his own political party. 

Published: 18th March 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Setting aside the speculations about his political plans, former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana joined Jana Sena Party along with his brother-in-law and former vice-chancellor of Sri Krishnadevaraya University Rajagopal on Sunday. For the last couple of days, there were speculations that he would join the TDP and contest from Bheemili constituency. At one stage, he even contemplated launching his own political party. 

On Saturday midnight, he met Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan at latter’s residence in Vijayawada, held discussions for 45 minutes and decided to join the party on Sunday morning. He along with Rajagopal and 12 others were cordially welcomed into Jana Sena by Pawan Kalyan.

Lakshminarayana appreciated Pawan Kalyan for shaping up Jana Sena in accordance with his objective of bringing change in society. “We both think alike. We want to ensure a better future for youth by providing right guidance, women empowerment and social justice for all. I strongly believe Pawan can make it happen in the next five years,” he said. 

Describing Jana Sena manifesto as par excellence, he said it promised to cater to the needs of everyone in society and was in accordance with the party ideology. “I am confident that zero budget politics that Pawan advocates, is achievable. We will meet the expectations of the people,” he asserted. 

Political circles are abuzz that Lakshminarayana’s entry into Jana Sena will increase the party’s credibility.

