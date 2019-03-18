Home States Andhra Pradesh

More than Rs 6 lakh unaccounted cash recovered in Guntur and Krishna

The amount was handed over to the police’s flying squad for further investigation. 

For representational purposes (File Photo | Sindhu)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur police on Sunday recovered `3.95 lakh unaccounted money that was being taken Rentachintala from Mandhada village in a car. Rentachintala SI A Hari Babu said one G Rayappa Reddy was carrying the cash and could not produce any proof regarding its source when asked. The amount was handed over to the police’s flying squad for further investigation. 

Meanwhile, Musunuru police found unaccounted `2.5 lakh being transported in a four-wheeler while conducting vehicle inspections at Korlagunta village of Musunur mandal on Saturday night. 

The seized cash was later handed over to the returning officer and a case was registered against the car owner. 

According to police, one Boppana Sambasiva Rao, who was reportedly on his way to Vijayawada from Musunuru town in his car, was stopped by the police at a check post at Korlagunta village. When the police inspected his car, they found the said cash amount on the dashboard.

Last week, unaccounted `82 lakh was recovered in Mangalagri and two persons were taken into custody. Circle Inspector Ch Ravi Babu said the two men, Sunkara Srinivas of Tadepalli and Sai Saravan of Hyderabad, could not produce proof regarding the source of the cash, which was then surrendered to the Income Tax Department. 

During questioning, Srinivas told the police that he intended to buy a land in Amaravati region with `75.60 lakh he was carrying, but could not produce any document regarding the said land. Sai Saravan claimed he was a contractor in Amaravati and that `6.40 lakh of the seized amount was his.

