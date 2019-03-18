Restrictions on Karakatta from today

GUNTUR: From Monday, public would not be allowed to commute on the Karakatta Road from 9 am to 11 am and again from 4 pm to 5 pm. The police has taken the move to restrict traffic flow towards IJC from where the HC will start operating from the day. Urban and rural SPs urged judges, registrars and advocates to take Karakatta Road for the HC. During restricted hours, public would be required to take the Krishnayapalem and Undavalli route.
