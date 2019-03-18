Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vote for YSRC is vote for chaos: Chandrababu Naidu

In Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister explained how he developed the district, which was devastated by Hudhud cyclone, with the cooperation of people. 

VIZIANAGARAM / VISAKHAPATNAM/ KAKINADA / BHIMADOLE: Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said the party should retain power in the State in the elections for continuity of many welfare schemes and development programmes launched by his government in the last five years. 

Starting his whirlwind tour of coastal districts from Vizianagaram district on Sunday, Naidu addressed four election meetings. He said, “YSR Congress means lawlessness and voting for it is no different from giving a free hand to dacoits to loot the State.” 

Addressing an election meeting in Vizianagaram, Naidu said after taking feedback from people and analysing the pros and cons in a scientific manner, the TDP candidates for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were selected. “It is your choice and now it is your responsibility to ensure the victory of TDP candidates in the elections,” he said.

Naidu alleged that the Opposition YSRC was auctioning the party tickets. The highest bidder would get the YSRC ticket and that is the reason for the disappearance of several sitting lawmakers from the electoral fray for the second time, he said. 

Highlighting his efforts to empower DWCRA women, Naidu said the TDP government launched many welfare schemes in the State in the last five years. No other State in the country, including the rich Telangana, introduced so many welfare schemes benefiting all sections of society, he claimed. 

In Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister explained how he developed the district, which was devastated by Hudhud cyclone, with the cooperation of people. 

