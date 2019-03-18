YSRC chief Jagan vows to solve people’s problems

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM / VISAKHAPATNAM / EAST GODAVARI: Opposition Leader and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hit the campaign trail on Sunday, addressing impressive gatherings at three places in the State. In all the meetings, Jagan told people that he had heard all their problems during his marathon padayatra and he is there to solve them if his party is voted to power. He started his campaign, Andhra Vijay Rally, from Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam and campaigned at Denkada in Vizianagaram and at P Gannavaram in East Godavari district.

Addressing the election meetings, Jagan recalled how he came to know about people’s problems during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. “Nenu Vinnanu’’ (I had heard) your problems,” he started at the election meetings and went on to add that he is there (Nenu Unnanu) to solve them. Did Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu fulfil any of his election promises made for Vizianagaram district in the last five years?" he asked the gathering at Denkada. “Naidu promised a university, a medical college, international airport, horticulture college, food park and several irrigation projects for the district. But all the promises remain unfulfilled,” he alleged.

ALSO READ | Vote for YSRC is vote for chaos: Chandrababu Naidu

Referring to the data theft row, Jagan said Naidu “stole” the personal data of people, including ration card, Aadhaar, bank account and phone numbers, and handed over the same to Janmabhoomi Committees of TDP and private companies. “The data of ours is uploaded to Seva Mitra App of TDP,” he said. Jagan said the law and order situation in the State had deteriorated under the TDP regime and it was evident with the murder of his uncle and former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy at Pulivendula.

Addressing an election meeting at P Gannavaram, he reminded that Naidu had promised to take up several projects in East Godavari district, including electronics hardware park and coconut industry. But none of the promises has materialised.

Jagan announced that Amalapuram MP Pandula Ravindra Babu who recently quit TDP and the post would be made an MLC from East Godavari district. Prathipadu TDP MLA Varupula Subbarao joined YSRC in the presence of Jagan at Ambajipeta. The YSRC chief will tour 75 Assembly constituencies in the coming days.