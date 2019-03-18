With Adala in its kitty, it’s advantage YSRC in Nellore district 

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: Shifting loyalties by former minister Adala Prabhakar Reddy from the ruling TDP seems to be an advantage for the YSR Congress as he is a strong candidate for the Nellore parliamentary constituency. The ruling party receives another jolt when Gudur strongman and former minister Balle Durga Prasad followed the suit.

Nellore constituency includes Nellore City, Nellore Rural, Kovur, Atmakur, Udayagiri, Kavali and Kandukur (Prakasam district) Assembly segments. In all these segments, the TDP won Udayagiri and Kovur constituencies and the rest were bagged by the YSRC in the 2014 polls.

It may be recalled that after Anam Ramnarayana Reddy’s resignation from the TDP, Adala played a crucial role in the ruling party. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had given priority to Adala and asked him to search for winning horses to field in all Assembly constituencies in the district.

He was also appointed in-charge of the Nellore parliamentary constituency. Adala organised meetings with leaders and tried to contact all aspirants under Nellore Lok Sabha constituency when he was in the ruling party. He had organised meetings with second-rung leaders and cadre in Udayagiri, Kovur, Atmakur, Nellore City and Rural constituencies. In fact, his name was figured in the first list of candidates for the Assembly elections announced by Naidu late on Thursday night. He was given the Nellore Rural seat. However, to the surprise of all the TDP leaders, Alla joined the YSRC in the presence of Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday and he was named as YSRC candidate from the Nellore Lok Sabha seat on Sunday.

“Adala Prabhakar Reddy maintained contacts with leaders of Nellore City, Rural, Udayagiri, Atmakur constituencies to secure their support for his success from Nellore Lok Sabha constituency when he was in the TDP. As part of his strategy, Prabhakar Reddy shifted his loyalties from ruling TDP to the YSR Congress party. Now, he will get support from all the YSRC candidates which will make his path easy,” a senior YSRC leader said.