Aaya Rams Gaya Rams walk away with key constituencies

D Janardhan Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’ trend intensifies in all the political parties ahead of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the State. Every election witnesses defection of leaders from one party to another as they decide to switch loyalties in pursuit of greener pastures, but only a few succeed in their goal.

The 2019 elections are also witnessing defections by leaders belonging to various parties and many of them walked away with party tickets in Visakhapatnam district. Heading the list is Anakapalle MP Avanthi Srinivas, who defected from TDP and has been rewarded with Bheemili Assembly ticket by the YSRC.

Avanthi Srinivas, once a follower of minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, developed differences with his mentor over contesting from Bheemili Assembly constituency, which he represented in the 2009 Assembly as Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) member. Avanthi wanted to come back to Bheemili constituency represented by Ganta, but the latter did not budge. With this, Avanti Srinivas quit the TDP to join YSRC and is now fielded from Bheemili. Interestingly, Ganta, who has the history of not contesting a seat for the consecutive time in his political career, was shifted to Visakhapatnam North after Avanti’s exit from the party.

Kandrgula Satyavati, a doctor by profession, tried to get TDP ticket in 2014 and 2019 elections, but in vain. However, she surprised everyone by walking away with Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat from the YSRC.

Former CPI MLA Demudu’s daughter B Madhavi has been given YSRCP ticket. Madhavi, who joined the YSRC just a few months back, has been given Araku Parliamentary constituency seat. Former union minister and senior Congress leader V Kishore Chandra Deo is no exception to this. He joined the TDP a few days ago and was awarded with the Araku Parliamentary constituency seat.

What they got

Anakapalle MP Avanthi Srinivas(TDP to YSRC): Bheemili Assembly ticket

Kandrgula Satyavati (TDP to YSRC): Anakapalle LS seat

B Madhavi (Joined YSRC recently):

Araku LS seat

V Kishore Chandra Deo (Congress

to TDP): Araku

LS seat

Donamraju Srinivas (Congress to YSRC): Visakhapatnam south

REWIND 2014

It may be recalled that 2014 elections also witnessed defections. Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who was in the Congress after merger of Praja Rajyam with it, along with four MLAs defected to the Telugu Desam Party just a few days before the elections. Srinivasa Rao and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu were then elected from Bheemili and Yelamanchili Assembly seats respectively and Avanthi Srinivas was elected from Anakapalle parliamentary constituency