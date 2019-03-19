Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Jagan forging Bihar-model politics in AP’: Chandrababu Naidu

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are helping Jagan with ulterior motives, he alleged.

Published: 19th March 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu addressing the gathering during poll campaign in Nellore on Monday | EPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR/ONGOLE/NELLORE: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu continued his broadside against YSRC party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and accused him of bringing ‘Bihar style politics’ with the help of his advisor Prashant Kishor.  Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are helping Jagan with ulterior motives, he alleged.

Addressing party workers in Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore, Naidu cautioned people against Jagan and his party contending that voting for the YSRC would create chaos in the State. He dwelt at length on the ‘criminal’ mindset of the Opposition leader and his partymen. 

“His own uncle was murdered and evidence was erased. He blames me and my son for the murder and shamelessly stages a drama that has full of suspense and twists putting to shame even a detective novel for political gains,” he alleged and maintained that Jagan was asking for CBI, confident of escaping with the help of ‘chowkidar’ Narendra Modi. 

Describing YSRC as party of conspiracy and deception, he said that its chief could best be described as a repository of crime. “Do you know what would happen if you vote for such people? Will you be safe and secure? Create awareness among people about the ‘havoc’ a vote to that party can create,” he told his supporters. 

Not sparing YSRC advisor Prashant Kishor and his ‘Bihar-like political strategies,” Naidu squarely blamed him for deletion of genuine votes by submitted Form 7 applications and ‘theft’ of party’s valuable data. “TDP will never resort to such cheap politics and strongly believes in democracy and ballot,” he asserted. 

ALSO READ: ‘We don’t have to dabble, AP people will send Naidu home’

Referring to KCR’s statement that he “insulted him 3,000 times,” the TDP chief sought to know who spoke abusive language and who called Andhra people ‘thieves’.  

“With such people, who belittle our self-respect, Jagan Mohan Reddy joins hand only to loot the State.”  

Claiming that Telangana owed Andhra Pradesh `1 lakh crore, Naidu said TRS was now even creating hurdles to Polavaram project, the lifeline of the State by filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking its stopping.  “With such people, Jagan joins hands,” he pointed out. 

Naidu alleged that the YSRC ‘auctioned’ MP and MLA seats to the highest bidder, while the TDP selected candidates in a systematic manner after considering public feedback.  

In Nellore, he lashed out at ‘turncoat’ Adala Prabhakar Reddy and asked people to teach him a fitting lesson. In Ongole, he promised to complete Veligonda and other irrigation projects and create more employment through Ramayapatnam port development.  

In Guntur, he unveiled a vision of futuristic capital and said works in that direction already commenced. “It reminds me of the time Hyderabad started transforming into an IT hub,” he said. 

In Vijayawada, he said his party was the first to give MLA seat to Muslim minority women. 

“If not for TDP government completing Pattiseema and interlinking of rivers, Krishna delta would have faced drought,” he said and asked people of Krishna to vote for his party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp