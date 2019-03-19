‘Jagan forging Bihar-model politics in AP’: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR/ONGOLE/NELLORE: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu continued his broadside against YSRC party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and accused him of bringing ‘Bihar style politics’ with the help of his advisor Prashant Kishor. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are helping Jagan with ulterior motives, he alleged.



Addressing party workers in Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore, Naidu cautioned people against Jagan and his party contending that voting for the YSRC would create chaos in the State. He dwelt at length on the ‘criminal’ mindset of the Opposition leader and his partymen.

“His own uncle was murdered and evidence was erased. He blames me and my son for the murder and shamelessly stages a drama that has full of suspense and twists putting to shame even a detective novel for political gains,” he alleged and maintained that Jagan was asking for CBI, confident of escaping with the help of ‘chowkidar’ Narendra Modi.

Describing YSRC as party of conspiracy and deception, he said that its chief could best be described as a repository of crime. “Do you know what would happen if you vote for such people? Will you be safe and secure? Create awareness among people about the ‘havoc’ a vote to that party can create,” he told his supporters.

Not sparing YSRC advisor Prashant Kishor and his ‘Bihar-like political strategies,” Naidu squarely blamed him for deletion of genuine votes by submitted Form 7 applications and ‘theft’ of party’s valuable data. “TDP will never resort to such cheap politics and strongly believes in democracy and ballot,” he asserted.

Referring to KCR’s statement that he “insulted him 3,000 times,” the TDP chief sought to know who spoke abusive language and who called Andhra people ‘thieves’.

“With such people, who belittle our self-respect, Jagan Mohan Reddy joins hand only to loot the State.”

Claiming that Telangana owed Andhra Pradesh `1 lakh crore, Naidu said TRS was now even creating hurdles to Polavaram project, the lifeline of the State by filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking its stopping. “With such people, Jagan joins hands,” he pointed out.

Naidu alleged that the YSRC ‘auctioned’ MP and MLA seats to the highest bidder, while the TDP selected candidates in a systematic manner after considering public feedback.

In Nellore, he lashed out at ‘turncoat’ Adala Prabhakar Reddy and asked people to teach him a fitting lesson. In Ongole, he promised to complete Veligonda and other irrigation projects and create more employment through Ramayapatnam port development.

In Guntur, he unveiled a vision of futuristic capital and said works in that direction already commenced. “It reminds me of the time Hyderabad started transforming into an IT hub,” he said.

In Vijayawada, he said his party was the first to give MLA seat to Muslim minority women.

“If not for TDP government completing Pattiseema and interlinking of rivers, Krishna delta would have faced drought,” he said and asked people of Krishna to vote for his party.