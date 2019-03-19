Home States Andhra Pradesh

JSP, Left announce candidates

After sealing the seat-sharing pact with the BSP and Left parties on Sunday, Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan announced the second list of candidates in the wee hours of Monday.   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After sealing the seat-sharing pact with the BSP and Left parties on Sunday, Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan announced the second list of candidates in the wee hours of Monday.   
He announced candidates for four more MP seats - Arakau, Machilipatnam, Rajampet and Srikakulam.

He already announced candidates for five Lok Sabha seats  — Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Eluru. CPI and CPM will be contesting from two Lok Sabha constituencies each while BSP was given three MP seats. In the third list that was released by the JSP on Monday midnight, candidates for Ongole Lok Sabha and another 13 Assembly seats were announced. Meanwhile, the CPM announced candidates for six Assembly seats. Sunnam Rajaiah will contest from Rampachodavaram (ST) and CH Babu Rao from Vijayawada Central. CPI also announced candidates for six Assembly constituencies,  including Muppala Nageswara Rao for Mangalagiri constituency.

