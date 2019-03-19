Singari Sanjiv Kumar: Kotla is no doubt a tall leader, but I have my own strengths

By Express News Service

Making his political debut against a strong contender, Dr Singari Sanjiv Kumar, the founder of Kurnool-based Ayushman Hospital, exudes confidence that his service motto and clean image will emerge victorious in the elections. Dr Singari Sanjiv Kumar is testing his luck in the Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency as the YSRC candidate. He is a resident of Kurnool city and hailing from an ordinary cloth merchant family. He is also the first doctor to contest from the Kurnool MP seat. In all probabilities, he will be facing former Union minister Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy of the TDP.

“Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy is a strong leader in the district. Though I may be new to politics, I will emerge victorious by highlighting my service motto,” he says.

In an interview with K Madhu Sudhakar, Dr Sanjiv Kumar spells out his plans for the development of the constituency.

You are a doctor by profession. What made you choose YSRC especially when its chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been branded as a corrupt politician?

I find YSRC as the most honest party in Andhra Pradesh. The allegations of corruption against Jagan are false ones made by his political rivals.

What are the pressing problems in your segment?

Actually, Kurnool parliamentary segment is the most backward area in the State. The people are suffering due to drinking water and irrigation water crises. There is no employment opportunity here. Nearly 70 per cent of agricultural labourers including small farmers are migrating to other places such as Hyderabad, Guntur, Ballery, Chennai and Bangalore every year for livelihood.

Which is your main rival party and give us some reasons why should people elect a rookie like you?

Our main rival is the TDP. It has failed on all fronts in the past five years. No section of the society is happy with them. Although the Kurnool segment has provided two Chief Ministers to the State, it stands as the most backward segment today. The Congress is almost wiped out in the State after the division of the State.

Is the YSRC committed to special category status? Will Jagan manage to get it from the Centre?

Yes, it will impact elections, mainly in urban areas. The Congress divided the State in an unscientific manner and people of Kurnool have already taught a good lesson to them in the 2014 elections. The people now doubt the credibility of the TDP on the issue and the TDP will meet the same fate as the Congress.

If you win, what will you do for the constituency?

If people elect me, first I will solve all basic problems in the segment. There are two major issues — one is migration of labourers due to lack of employment and second is water crisis. I will make special efforts to solve these two issues.