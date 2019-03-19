Liquor worth Rs 1.16 cr seized in pre-poll raids

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Prohibition and Excise Department has seized illegal liquor stocks worth `1.16 crore in the district after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect. The department’s three special teams, during surprise checks, have cancelled licences of three shops in Guntur, Vinukonda and Piduguralla for illegally trying to stock-up on liquor and seized 2,000 bottles.

In one of the raids, the officials seized `35 lakh worth of alcohol from a store on Yetukuru Road and detained two persons at Kaza Toll Plaza for carrying 26 bottles of liquor in a car; the driver’s licence was cancelled until the end of elections.

According to available data, three check posts are set up at Pulichintala, Tangeda and Vijayapuri South to check illegal transportation of the liquor stocks. Further, three task force, three enforcement, one intelligence and 20 mobile teams are stationed in Guntur. A command control room functioning 24x7 has also been set up.

Guntur excise superintendent N Balakrishnan has directed officials to monitor illegal transportation of alcohol and check for bulk stocks of liquor at the stores. “One person is allowed to carry six full bottles of liquor with proper bills. If that limit is exceeded then the licence of the shop from where the product is bought will be suspended with immediate effect,” he said.

Department’s deputy commissioner M Adiseshu said the control room could be reached at 0863-2233576 and that personnel were deployed at all check posts, adding the district election officer would take action against belt shops.

Meanwhile, the department officials in East Godavari have seized 98,370 litres of fermented jaggery wash and 3,120 litres of country liquor since the poll code enforcement, excise superintendent P Ramachandra Rao said on Monday, adding as many as 400 cases were booked and 312 were arrested for selling ID liquor. He added 58 belt shops were removed and `85 lakh worth beer was seized.