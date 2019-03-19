Naidu raised curtains on political murders: Jagan

By Express News Service

KADAPA/KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR: On the second day of his election tour in three districts of Rayalaseema, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came out with a promise to solve the problems of the people, especially women and the unemployed, in the State as he personally went through their grievances during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

Jagan addressed meetings at Orvakal in Panyam constituency of Kurnool, Rayadurg in Anantapur and Rayachoti in Kadapa districts where he promised to solve the problems of the people. Talking about the issues concerning the constituency and also the district, the Opposition leader lashed out at the ‘misrule’ of the TDP-led government of Chandrababu Naidu.

“Naidu and his Cabinet colleagues have turned dacoits and thieves robbing the State,’’ he alleged and said the ruling party leaders were encouraging faction politics and eliminated several politicians. “For his benefit, Chandrababu Naidu has raised curtains on political murders,’’ he alleged.

The Opposition leader also accused Naidu of forgetting the welfare of the people for five years. Three months before the elections, Naidu hiked old-age pension to `2,000. Why did Naidu not enhance the pension earlier,’’ Jagan wondered. He assured that he would increase pension to `3,000 if he was voted to power and waive loans given to self-help groups in four equal instalments.

‘Alcohol will be banned’

Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said his party’s manifesto will be released within four days.

“We will give priority to issues concerning farmers, women, youth and common man. We also promise to ban alcohol that is destroying families. The TDP government did not keep the promise of rooting out belt shops,’’ Jagan said and added that women and girls in villages were not safe.