Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu raised curtains on political murders: Jagan

The Opposition leader also accused Naidu of forgetting the welfare of the people for five years. Three months before the elections, Naidu hiked old-age pension to `2,000.

Published: 19th March 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP president Y S Jaganmaohan Reddy addressing election meting at Panyam constituency in Kurnool district on Monday | EPS

By Express News Service

KADAPA/KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR: On the second day of his election tour in three districts of Rayalaseema, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came out with a promise to solve the problems of the people, especially women and the unemployed, in the State as he personally went through their grievances during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

Jagan addressed meetings at Orvakal in  Panyam constituency of Kurnool, Rayadurg in Anantapur and Rayachoti in Kadapa districts where he promised to solve the problems of the people. Talking about the issues concerning the constituency and also the district, the Opposition leader lashed out at the ‘misrule’ of the TDP-led government of Chandrababu Naidu.

“Naidu and his Cabinet colleagues have turned dacoits and thieves robbing the State,’’ he alleged and said the ruling party leaders were encouraging faction politics and eliminated several politicians. “For his benefit, Chandrababu Naidu has raised curtains on political murders,’’ he alleged. 

The Opposition leader also accused Naidu of forgetting the welfare of the people for five years. Three months before the elections, Naidu hiked old-age pension to `2,000. Why did Naidu not enhance the pension earlier,’’ Jagan wondered. He assured that he would increase pension to `3,000 if he was voted to power and waive loans given to self-help groups in four equal instalments.

‘Alcohol will be banned’

Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said his party’s manifesto will be released within four days.

“We will give priority to issues concerning farmers, women, youth and common man. We also promise to ban alcohol that is destroying families. The TDP government did not keep the promise of rooting out belt shops,’’ Jagan said and added that women and girls in villages were not safe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp