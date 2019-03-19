Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police rescue abducted three-month-old baby, unite him with parents

The abductor was identified as Tulasi, a cleaner in a hotel at Tirumala, based on the footage of CCTV cameras in the area.

Published: 19th March 2019 08:15 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala police on Monday rescued the 3-month-old boy Veera, who was abducted in the early hours of Sunday, while he was sleeping with his parents near SV Shopping Complex  on the hill shrine. 

The abductor was identified as Tulasi, a cleaner in a hotel at Tirumala, based on the footage of CCTV cameras in the area. The police who got her mobile phone number, nabbed Tulasi at Mangalam in Tirupati by tracking the call made by her.  Veera is the son of Maaveeran and Kousalya, a Shikari couple, who are eking out a living as hawkers at Tirumala.

The police said Tulasi hails from Vaddindlu in Karvetinagaram. Her husband Sai deserted her as she could not bear a child. She wanted to adopt a child and came to Tirumala nearly a year ago. Tulasi who was waiting for an opportunity to steal an infant boy, started working in a hotel as a cleaner. She conducted recce for nearly 45 days before stealing the infant on Sunday, the police said.

After stealing the boy, she went to a hotel at Rangampet, where her old colleague Gopi was working, and asked for work. The hotel management, however, refused to give her work as she got an infant. Later, she returned to Tirupati and bought a towel for the infant. 

When salesgirl Divya enquired about her details, Tulasi told her she came to Tirupati in search of her husband, who left her due to family problems. Divya offered shelter and took Tulasi to her house at Mangalam. Later, Tulasi made a phone call to her parents and asked them to come to Tirupati by stating that she delivered a baby boy in a hospital. Tracking the mobile phone signal, the police reached Mangalam and arrested Tulasi.

