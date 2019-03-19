Viveka’s aide picked up from Tirupati

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A police team picked up Parameshwara Reddy, a close associate of slain YSR Congress leader YS Vivekananda Reddy, on Monday night from a hospital in Tirupati, where he was undergoing treatment for heart disease amid resistance from his family members.

Vivekananda Reddy was said to have financially helped Parameshwara Reddy. The former MP reportedly bought a car for him and also helped him in business.

When contacted, Pulivendula DSP Nagaraju confirmed that Parameshwara Reddy was being shifted from Tirupati. He, however, did not divulge any details saying that the case is being investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional DG (CID) Amit Garg.

Parameshwara Reddy who disappeared after the murder of former MP was found undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Tirupati. Speaking to media in Tirupati, he claimed that he had nothing to do with the murder of the YSRC leader.

He said he was undergoing treatment for heart disease and claimed he was a close associate of the slain leader. Since he was unwell, he could not go to Pulivendula to pay homage to Vivekananda Reddy. Parameshwara Reddy suspected the hand of insiders in the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

He denied any knowledge of differences among Vivekananda Reddy’s family members on who should contest elections and there were good relations between Vivekananda Reddy and YS Avinash Reddy.

YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy blamed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh for Vivekananda Reddy’s murder.

Earlier in the day, former YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy was questioned by police in Kadapa in connection with the murder.

Speaking to media after being questioned, Avinash Reddy alleged that his statement was distorted by police. He made it clear that Vivekananda Reddy’s brother-in-law Shiva Prakash Reddy informed him about the death of his uncle on phone.

The former MP said it was Circle Inspector Shankaraiah who told him that Vivekananda Reddy had died of cardiac arrest. However, the CI retracted his statement later, Avinash Reddy alleged.

