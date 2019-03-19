Home States Andhra Pradesh

Viveka’s aide picked up from Tirupati

Vivekananda Reddy was said to have financially helped Parameshwara Reddy. The former MP reportedly bought a car for him and also helped him in business.

Published: 19th March 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

YS Vivekananda Reddy

YS Vivekananda Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A police team picked up Parameshwara Reddy, a close associate of slain YSR Congress leader YS Vivekananda Reddy, on Monday night from a hospital in Tirupati, where he was undergoing treatment for heart disease amid resistance from his family members.

Vivekananda Reddy was said to have financially helped Parameshwara Reddy. The former MP reportedly bought a car for him and also helped him in business.

When contacted, Pulivendula DSP Nagaraju confirmed that Parameshwara Reddy was being shifted from Tirupati. He, however, did not divulge any details saying that the case is being investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional DG (CID) Amit Garg.

Parameshwara Reddy who disappeared after the murder of former MP was found undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Tirupati. Speaking to media in Tirupati, he claimed that he had nothing to do with the murder of the YSRC leader.  

He said he was undergoing treatment for heart disease and claimed he was a close associate of the slain leader. Since he was unwell, he could not go to Pulivendula to pay homage to Vivekananda Reddy. Parameshwara Reddy suspected the hand of insiders in the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. 

He denied any knowledge of differences among Vivekananda Reddy’s family members on who should contest elections and there were good relations between Vivekananda Reddy and YS Avinash Reddy.

YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy blamed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh for Vivekananda Reddy’s murder.

Earlier in the day, former YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy was questioned by police in Kadapa in connection with the murder. 

Speaking to media after being questioned, Avinash Reddy alleged that his statement was distorted by police. He made it clear that Vivekananda Reddy’s brother-in-law Shiva Prakash Reddy informed him about the death of his uncle on phone.

The former MP said it was Circle Inspector Shankaraiah who told him that Vivekananda Reddy had died of cardiac arrest. However, the CI retracted his statement later, Avinash Reddy alleged. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp