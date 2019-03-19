Wait of TDP ticket aspirants continue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Filing of nominations for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections commenced across the State on Monday following the election commission issuing the notification. With only one week left for the completion of the process, many ticket aspirants in the TDP, whose names are yet to be cleared by the party leadership, are anxious.

Though the TDP announced 141 MLA candidates in two phases, the party was forced to look for alternative candidates in two constituencies as Adala Prabhakar Reddy (Nellore rural) has joined the YSR Congress and Budda Rajasekhar Reddy (Srisailam) expressed his unwillingness to contest the elections citing ill health of his family members. Thus, the TDP will have to finalise candidates for 36 Assembly constituencies.

As nominations will not be received on March 23 and 24 due to holidays, only five days will be left for the process.