3 youths fined for obstructing cop

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Tuesday imposed a fine of `1,000 on three youths for obstructing a police constable from discharging his duties and violating traffic rules.

According to the court judgement, a case was registered under Section 353 read with 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Using criminal force against a public servant while discharging his duties) against three youths --Kommineni Rajesh (24), Kondeti Sai Dinesh (24) and Vadigala Srinivas (24) in Machavaram police station for obstructing APSP Sixth Battalion constable Koppli Madhu from discharging his duties under Machavaram police station limits.

The three youths were travelling in a Scooty. They attacked the cop who stopped their vehicle for jumping the signal. Judge PBV Koteswara Rao imposed `1,000 fine each on the trio after they confessed to the offence.

Traffic violation

The three youths were travelling in a Scooty. They attacked the cop who stopped their vehicle for jumping the signal. Judge PBV Koteswara Rao imposed `1,000 fine each on the trio.