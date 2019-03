4-day Ashtabandhana ritual from tomorrow

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The four-day Ashtabandhana Mahasamprokshana rituals at Sri Pattabhi Ramaswamy temple will be held at Valmikupuram from March 21.

TTD Srinivasa Mangapuram group of temples Deputy EO K Dhanujayudu has been supervising the arrangements for the rituals.

Acharyavaranam, Vishvaskenaaradhana, Punyahavachanam, Rakshabandhanam, Vastu Homam and Ankurarpanam will be performed at 6 pm on March 21. Kalakarshanam will be performed to Mahakumbham at 7 am on March 22. Dwaratorana Dhwajakumbha Aradhana, Bimbakumbha Agni Aradhana and Poornahuti will be conducted later in the day.